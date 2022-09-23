Petrol Price Over Rs 100 in Mumbai, Kolkata; Know How Much You Have to Pay

Fuel prices in India, while giving a tad bit of respite in some states, are skyrocketing in others. Having crossed the Rs 100-mark, petrol prices are the most glaring for the common man of the country. As of September 23, the petrol and diesel prices have not shown any deviation and have remained constant for months now.

The OMCs (Oil Marketing Companies) such as Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) update the list of fuel prices every day at around 6 AM. As per the updated list, the fuel prices have shown no change whatsoever. In Delhi, petrol and diesel are retailing at Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre.

Citizens in Chennai are buying petrol at a price of Rs.102.63 per litre whereas diesel is being sold at Rs. 94.24 per litre. In Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, petrol is being sold at Rs 106.31 per litre, whereas a litre of diesel is costing the citizens of Mumbai Rs 94.27. The rates of petrol and diesel in Kolkata are Rs. 106.03 per litre and Rs. 92.76 per litre.

Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in various cities and states in the country:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

The last revision of fuel prices across the country was witnessed on May 22. Since then, there has been no change in the prices, barring a few exceptions. But a change can soon be expected as the US Federal Reserve announced an interest rate hike of 75 basis points to battle the lingering inflation.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here