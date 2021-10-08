Petrol Price Surges for 4th Straight Day, Nears Rs 110 in Mumbai; Check Fuel Rates Today

There is no relief for the common man as fuel prices continue to surge for the fourth consecutive day on Friday, October 8. According to the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol and diesel prices in the national capital increased by 30 and 35 paise. While petrol increased from Rs 103.24 per litre to Rs 103.54 per litre, the rate of diesel surged from Rs 91.77 per litre to Rs 92.12 per litre. The revised rates of petrol and diesel in Mumbai are Rs 109.54 per litre and Rs 99.22 per litre. Amid the festive season of Navratri, the price of petrol in Kolkata went up from Rs 103.94 to Rs 104.23. Residents of Chennai have to pay Rs 101.01, while people living in Gurgaon have to pay Rs 101.24 for a litre of petrol. Petrol prices have already crossed the Rs 100 mark in various cities of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. And diesel has surpassed the Rs 100 mark in several cities of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha.

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, revise the fuel rates on a daily basis. The rates fluctuate on two factors, the crude oil prices in international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Further, fuel rates vary across states and it is because of the value-added tax or VAT.

Any changes in the rates of petrol and diesel are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

After touching a session low of $79.08 (Rs. 5921.59), Brent crude futures jumped 80 cents, or 1%, to $82.75 (Rs. 6196.41) a barrel. Further, having hit a session low of $74.96 (Rs. 5613.08), U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed by 84 cents, or 1.1%, to $79.14 (Rs. 5926.09) a barrel at 0122 GMT.

After the international crude rates hit close to a 3-year high, state-run oil marketing companies began revising fuel rates on a daily basis from September 24. It is noteworthy that in the last 11 days, petrol rates have jumped by Rs. 2.35 per litre, while diesel prices have surged by Rs. 3.5 per litre.

Check Petrol and Diesel prices in your city:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.54 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.92 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 103.54 per litre

Diesel - Rs 92.12 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.01 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.60 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.23 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 107.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.13 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs. 111.76

Diesel - Rs. 100.80

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 106.83 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.40 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 100.31 per litre

Diesel - Rs 92.20 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 105.18 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.35 per litre

