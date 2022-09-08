Petrol Price Today Above Rs 100 in These Cities; Check Petrol, Diesel Price in Delhi, Kolkata, Others

The prices of the two major auto fuels remain unchanged on Thursday, September 8. The rates of petrol and diesel have been left untouched for over three months now. The last alteration in fuel prices was done on May 22 when the central government declared an excise duty reduction on petrol by Rs. 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs. 6 per litre.

State-wise, Meghalaya was the last to revise the rates. According to the announcement by state taxation minister James PK Sangma in August, petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 1.5 per litre. On August 24, the state government announced the revised rates of fuel- petrol at Rs. 96.83 per litre, while diesel at Rs. 84.72 per litre. Besides this, in July, the Maharashtra state government slashed the price of petrol by Rs. 5 per litre and that of diesel by Rs. 5 per litre. The fuel price in Mumbai now stands at Rs. 106.31 per litre for petrol and Rs. 94.27 per litre for diesel.

According to data available on the Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) website, the price of petrol in the national capital today is Rs. 96.72 per litre while diesel costs Rs. 89.62 per litre. Kolkata is selling petrol at Rs. 106.03 per litre and diesel at Rs. 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs. 102.63 per litre while the rate of diesel is Rs. 94.24 per litre.

Check Petrol, Diesel Prices In Some Of The Major Indian Cities Below:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

