Petrol Price Today Announced: Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Other Cities

For nearly two months now the fuel prices in the country have remained unchanged except for Maharashtra where the Eknath Shinde-led government announced a cut in Value Added Tax (VAT) on Friday. The Maharashtra government reduced VAT by Rs 5 per litre for petrol and by Rs 3 per litre for diesel. Meanwhile, for the rest of the country, the fuel prices have remained steady on Tuesday. The last reduction in petrol and diesel prices came after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel on May 21.

The retail price of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 106.31 per litre, while the retail price of diesel in the financial capital is Rs 94.27 per litre. In Chennai, petrol consumers have to pay Rs 102.63 per litre, while diesel consumers have to pay Rs 94.24 per litre. A litre of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03, while a litre of diesel in the city is being retailed for Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol retail price in Delhi continues to remain Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel retail price in the national capital is Rs 89.62 per litre.

Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) make revisions in the fuel prices. Any change made by the OMCs is implemented from 6 am daily. Price of fuel changes due to multiple factors including foreign exchange rates, inflation, and international crude oil prices. Retail prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state within the country because of factors like local taxes like VAT or freight charges.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on July 19, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

