Petrol Price Today Announced: Check Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) continue to sell fuel at unchanged prices for the 50th consecutive day on Monday, July 11, 2022. Petrol retail price continues to be Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi, while diesel consumers in the national capital will have to pay Rs 89.62 per litre. Whereas, the retail price of petrol and diesel in Mumbai continues to be Rs 111.35 and Rs 97.28 per litre respectively. A litre of petrol retails at Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, while a litre of diesel retails at Rs 92.76 in the capital city of West Bengal. Consumers of petrol in Chennai will have to pay Rs 102.63 per litre, while consumers of diesel in the capital city of Tamil Nadu need to spend Rs 94.24 per litre.

Prices of the two fuels were last revised on May 21 when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 8 reduction in petrol excise duty and a Rs 6 reduction in diesel excise duty. Following this announcement, the cost of petrol was reduced by Rs 8.69 per litre and the cost of diesel was cut by Rs 7.05 per litre in the national capital city on May 22.

Fuel prices in India are set and revised by Public Sector OMCs like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). Every day the fuel prices are revised at 6 am. The prices are influenced by several factors including international crude oil prices in the global market and the foreign exchange rates. The cost of fuel varies within the country on several local factors.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on July 11, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

