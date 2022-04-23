Petrol Price Today Announced: Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai Remain High; See City-Wise Price

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol price today, on April 23, Saturday, was kept unchanged for the 17th consecutive day, as per a notification by state-owned Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). Diesel price was also kept unchanged on the day, as per the notification. The prices of the auto fuel have been at an all-time high in several months and have been operational amid record inflation across the country. The high fuel prices have affected common man, who is bearing the brunt of an overall price rise, caused by the increase in prices of petrol and diesel.

According to the price notification from fuel retailers, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel Rs 96.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre are standing at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 respectively. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 110.85 per litre and diesel Rs 100.94 per litre. Petrol price in Kolkata stands at Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel is retailing Rs 99.83 per litre in the city.

The price of petrol and diesel varies from state to state depending on many factors. Some of these include daily changes in international crude oil prices and foreign exchange fluctuations, and different taxation rates in different state. Transportation cost is also one of the key reasons of varying fuel prices across the country.

Amid the high petrol and diesel prices, Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said the oil marketing companies take autonomous decisions on retail prices. After the elections, when the price reviews started, the hike has only been by Rs 10 per litre which is far less than others, he said, adding that the ministry is cognizant of inflation concerns as well. The minister urged non-BJP ruled states to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products to give relief to consumers, pointing out that the Centre has already reduced its duties in one action.

International crude oil prices slipped on Friday, posting a weekly loss of nearly 5 per cent as Brent crude settled down $1.68, or 1.6 per cent, at $106.65 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined $1.72, or 1.7 per cent, to $102.07, as per a report by Reuters.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Friday, April 23, in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol – Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel – Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol – Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel – Rs 104.77 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol – Rs 115.12 per litre

Diesel – Rs 99.83 per litre

Chennai

Petrol – Rs 110.85 per litre

Diesel – Rs 100.94 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol – Rs 118.14 per litre

Diesel – Rs 101.16 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol – Rs 119.49 per litre

Diesel – Rs 105.49 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol – Rs 111.09 per litre

Diesel – Rs 94.79 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol – Rs 105.66 per litre

Diesel – Rs 91.40 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol – Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel – Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol – Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel – Rs 99.64 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol – Rs 117.19 per litre

Diesel – Rs 103.95 per litre

