Petrol Price Today at Rs 110.41 in Mumbai, Rs 104.44 in Delhi after 7th Straight Hike. Know Fuel Rates

There is no respite for people as the petrol and diesel prices witnessed another spike for the seventh consecutive day on Monday, October 11. Petrol price in Delhi surged by 30 paise, taking the price to Rs 104.44 per litre, while diesel prices jumped by 35 paise to Rs 93.17 per litre. In Mumbai, after petrol crossed the Rs 110-per-litre mark and diesel has touched Rs 100. After the latest surge of 30 paise, petrol is being sold at Rs 110.41 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 101.03 per litre in Mumbai.

Petrol is being retailed at Rs 105.09/litre in Kolkata whereas for buying a litre of diesel, people will have to give Rs 96.28. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu’s capital city Chennai, the petrol price has surged to Rs 101.79 per litre and diesel is being retailed at Rs 97.59 per litre. In Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru, petrol and diesel prices have increased to Rs 108.08 per litre and Rs 98.89 per litre respectively.

Though fuel prices have surged across the country, there is still a difference among rates. This is because of the incidence of local taxes and freight charges. People have witnessed the biggest rally in fuel rates so far.

The fuel rates get directly affected by the crude oil prices. After OPEC’s adamant stand to not increase the output by more than 0.4 million barrels per day, the international benchmark Brent crude has soared to over 82 dollars per barrel. This is why the fuel rates are being increased by a larger proportion.

Check Petrol and Diesel prices in your city:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 110.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.03 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 104.44 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.17 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.79 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.59 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 105.09 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.28 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.33 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.27 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs. 112.69

Diesel - Rs. 101.91

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 107.77 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.52 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 101.18 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.26 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.09 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.45 per litre

