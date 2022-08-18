Petrol Price Today Below Rs 100 in Delhi; Check Petrol, Diesel Rates in Your City

The petrol and diesel prices continue to remain the same on August 18. It’s been almost three months since the fuel rates were last revised in the country – on May 22, the central government had cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs. 8 per litre, and by Rs. 6 per litre on diesel. However, on July 15, the Maharashtra government had announced a reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs. 5 and Rs. 3 per litre, respectively.
In the national capital, the rate of petrol remains steady at Rs. 96.72 per litre while that of diesel remains at Rs. 89.62 per litre. The current prices of petrol and diesel in Mumbai are Rs. 106.35 and Rs. 94.28 per litre, respectively. In Kolkata, petrol is being sold at Rs. 106.03 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs.92.76. The cost of the two major auto fuels in Chennai are Rs.102.63 for petrol and Rs. 94.24 for diesel.
The fuel prices are updated daily by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). They consider factors like crude oil prices in the global market as well as the exchange rates while determining the cost of petrol and diesel. Petrol and diesel prices differ in each state in India. The final retail prices are finalised after the state adds local taxes, VAT and freight charges, among others.
On the global front, crude oil prices have recovered from their six-month-lows after drop in the US stockpiles.
Check out the prices of petrol and diesel in some of the major cities in India for August 18, 2022:
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre
