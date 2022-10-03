Petrol Price Today Below Rs 100 in Delhi, Other Places; Check Petrol, Diesel Rates in Your City

The petrol and diesel prices on October 3 remained unchanged. The latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed the price of petrol in Delhi on Monday is set at Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 106.31 and Rs 94.27 per litre respectively. While in Chennai, the rate of petrol stands firm at Rs 102.63 per litre and diesel is being sold at Rs 94.24 per litre. Similarly, in Kolkata, the cost of petrol is Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre.

Petrol has been burning a hole in the pockets of customers, despite the central government announcing an excise duty reduction on fuel where petrol prices were slashed by Rs 8 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 6 per litre on May 22. Meanwhile, the last change in fuel prices was seen in Meghalaya in August, where the prices of petrol and diesel were raised by Rs 1.5 per litre. Additionally, some regions of Uttar Pradesh saw a fall in fuel prices.

The fuel prices are revised every day at 6 am by Public sector Oil Marketing Companies like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. The new rates are issues on many factors including VAT, local taxes, and freight charges among others.

Check the latest petrol and diesel rates in different cities here:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.87 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.60 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.42 per litre.

