Petrol Price Today Below Rs 100 in Delhi, Other Places; Check Petrol, Diesel Rates in Your City

Petrol and diesel prices in India last changed when the government reduced excise duty on the fuels in May this year. Since then, the prices of both diesel and petrol have remained unchanged. Usually, companies like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise prices every day at 6 am. However, owing to the price freeze, on November 15, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) announced no change in the prices.

Today, petrol is being retailed at Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi. On the other hand, the price of diesel in the capital is Rs 89.62 per litre. In Chennai, Mumbai, and Kolkata, petrol prices are running above Rs 100. A litre of petrol costs Rs 102.63 in Chennai, while the cost for the same amount of diesel is Rs 94.24. In the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, diesel prices are close to Chennai, with the fuel retailing at 94.27. However, petrol in Mumbai is burning a hole in pockets with the price set at Rs 106.31 per litre. Kolkata has also recorded a similar price level for petrol with one litre of the fuel costing Rs 106.03. The cost of diesel here is Rs 92.76 per litre.

The prices in different states vary due to several factors like local taxes, VAT, freight charges, etc.

Check out the list of petrol and diesel prices in different cities in the country on November 15:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

