Petrol Price Today Below Rs 100 in Several Cities; Check Petrol, Diesel Rates in Your City

Fuel prices in the country continue their steady streak for more than two months on Monday, July 25. In Delhi, petrol continues to retail for Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel stands at Rs 89.62 per litre. Petrol consumers, in Chennai, can buy the fuel for Rs 102.63 per litre. The cost of one litre of diesel in the city is Rs 94.24 per litre. One litre of petrol in Kolkata is being retailed for Rs 106.03, while a litre of diesel in the capital city of West Bengal is being retailed for Rs 92.76 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices were reduced in the country after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed the excise duty levied on automotive fuels. The excise duty levied on petrol was cut by Rs 8 per litre, and it was reduced by Rs 6 per litre on diesel on May 21.

In Maharashtra, the state government slashed the value-added tax (VAT) levied on automotive fuels on July 15. The VAT on petrol was decreased by Rs 5 per litre and on diesel, the VAT was decreased by Rs 3 per litre in the state. The retail price of petrol in Mumbai is now Rs 106.31 per litre, while the retail price of diesel in the financial capital stands at Rs 94.27 per litre.

Revisions on fuel prices are made by Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). Revisions made by the OMCs are implemented from 6 am daily. There are multiple factors that contribute to the change in petrol and diesel prices. Some of the factors include foreign exchange rates, inflation, and international crude oil prices. Retail prices of fuels vary from state to state due to factors like local taxes like VAT, transportation cost, and freight charges.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on July 25, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here