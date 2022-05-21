Petrol Price Today Crosses Rs 100 in Delhi; See Fuel Prices in Mumbai, Chennai, Other Cities

Fuel prices continue their steady streak for more than a month on Saturday, May 21. Prices of petrol and diesel were increased by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) by Rs 10 per litre in 14 hikes that took place between March 22 and April 6. Now, it is speculated that the fuel prices will be increased further. Union Minister Rameswar Teli, who handles the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has hinted that citizens might soon witness a hike in fuel prices; he recently stated that the government cannot control the prices of petrol and diesel unless the country increases the production of oil. His statement arrived as inflation has gone up and the price of fuel also increased in recent times. Prices of petrol and diesel have soared across cities in India, since the Assembly election concluded in Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa.

If you are a consumer of petrol in Delhi, you will be paying Rs 105.41 per litre, while consumers of diesel in the national capital will be paying Rs 96.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 120.51 per litre and diesel is retailing at Rs 104.77 per litre. The retail price for a litre of petrol in Kolkata on Saturday is Rs 115.12, while the retail price for one litre of diesel in the capital city of West Bengal stands at Rs 99.83. In Chennai, the petrol price is Rs 110.85 per litre, while diesel retail price stands at Rs 100.94 per litre in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Revision of petrol and diesel prices is a regular process which is done by public sector OMCs like Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). Fuel price revisions made by the OMCs are influenced by several factors including international crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates. Within the country, prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state since they are influenced by local factors like local taxes, VAT (Value Added Tax), freight charges, among others.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Saturday, May 21, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol – Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel – Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol – Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel – Rs 104.77 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol – Rs 115.12 per litre

Diesel – Rs 99.83 per litre

Chennai

Petrol – Rs 110.85 per litre

Diesel – Rs 100.94 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol – Rs 118.14 per litre

Diesel – Rs 101.16 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol – Rs 119.49 per litre

Diesel – Rs 105.49 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol – Rs 111.09 per litre

Diesel – Rs 94.79 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol – Rs 105.66 per litre

Diesel – Rs 91.40 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol – Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel – Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol – Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel – Rs 99.64 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol – Rs 117.19 per litre

Diesel – Rs 103.95 per litre

