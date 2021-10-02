Petrol Price Today Crosses Rs 102 in Delhi, at All-time High. Know Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates

Petrol, diesel prices in the country have been increased for the third consecutive day on Saturday, October 2. The month itself started with a tremendous increase as the state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased the price of petrol. While petrol has become expensive by 22 to 30 paise, diesel rate has increased by 30 paise per litre. This is the fourth price increase in petrol since the ending of a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision

After the latest revision, the price of petrol in Delhi increased by 25 paise from from Rs 102.14, while diesel became dearer by 30 paise from Rs 90.47 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol got costlier by 24 paise and was priced at Rs 108.19. Similarly diesel rates shot up by 32 paise to Rs 98.16 for one litre in the financial capital.

Consumers in Chennai had to shell out Rs 99.80 for a litre of petrol, which is an increase of 22 paise. Diesel witnessed a rise of 28 paise and was priced at Rs 95.02 per litre. In Kolkata, the revised price of petrol is Rs 102.77 per litre, which is costlier by 30 paise and diesel raised by 30 paise and was priced at Rs 93.57 per litre.

International oil prices are at three year high with global benchmark Brent trading at $78.64 per barrel. The rising fuel prices has a cascading effect as it feeds into the prices of other commodities as well. While the rising trend in international crude prices is only one part of the fuel inflation story; taxes levied on both key fuels in the country are a big reason behind the current levels of fuel prices. Also, the prices are revised by state-run oil refiners such as Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil on a daily basis. They take into account the crude oil prices in global markets as well as the rupee-dollar exchange rates. The new rates come into effect at 6 am every day.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some cities in the country:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 108.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.16 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 102.14 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.47 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 99.80 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.02 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 102.77 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.57 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 110.63 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.41 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 106.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.72 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 105.69 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.02 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 98.03 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.93 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 99.24 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.89 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 99.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.71 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 104.38 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.34 per litre

