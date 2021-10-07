Petrol Price Today Crosses Rs 108/Litre in Mumbai, Rises for 3rd Day. Check Fuel Rates

Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked for the third consecutive day on Thursday, October 7. Petrol prices saw an increase of 26-30 paise while diesel prices have been increased by 35-38 paise. In Delhi, following a hike of 34 paise, petrol is being retailed for Rs 103.24 a litre. While due to a hike of 35 paise, diesel costs Rs 91.77 per litre in the national capital. In the financial city of the country, Mumbai the cost of petrol and diesel jumped by 29 and 38 paise. Now, the petrol costs Rs 109.25 per litre and the petrol is being sold at Rs 99.55.

For purchasing a litre of petrol in Chennai, people have to shell out Rs 100.75, while the price of a litre of diesel was raised by 33 paise to Rs 96.26 per litre. Petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata witnessed an increase of 29 paise and 35 paise, the rates now stand at Rs 103.94 per litre and Rs 94.88 per litre. As of today, petrol has been priced highest in Bhopal. After a further increase of 31 paise, the rates of petrol stood at Rs. 111.76, while a litre of diesel costs Rs. 100.80.

Petrol rates in several states across the country, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh are above the Rs 100 mark. As the COVID-19 pandemic has disoriented the income of people, the continuous hike in fuel prices is simply adding to their adversity. As the festive season has commenced, consumers are expecting some relief in the fuel prices.

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.55 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 103.24 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.77 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 100.86 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.37 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 103.94 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.88 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 107.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.13 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs. 111.76

Diesel - Rs. 100.80

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 106.83 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.40 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 100.22 per litre

Diesel - Rs 92.13 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 105.21 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.46 per litre

