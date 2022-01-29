Petrol Price Today Drops Below Rs 100 in Delhi; Check Petrol, Diesel Rates in Other Cities

Prices of petrol and diesel prices were left unchanged by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on January 29 across the country. Petrol in Delhi retails at Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel in the national capital is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol and diesel are being sold for Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14, respectively. In Kolkata, one litre of petrol is priced at Rs 104.67 while one litre diesel remains at Rs 89.79.

Fuel prices have been stable since November last year when the centre reduced excise duty to bring down retail prices. Public sector OMCs revise the fuel prices every day in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates. It should be noted that OMCs have neither raised nor reduced petrol and diesel rates for more than two months while international oil prices remain volatile.

According to Reuters, Brent futures on Friday rose 69 cents to settle at $90.03 a barrel, after hitting $91.70, the highest level since October 2014. The US crude closed 21 cents higher at $86.82 per barrel, after hitting a seven-year peak of $88.84 during the session.

Petrol and Diesel Prices on January 29 in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Other Places Across India:

Petrol price in Mumbai - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai - Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi- Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi - Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai- Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai- Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata- Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Trivandrum - Rs 106.04 per litre

Diesel price in Trivandrum - Rs 93.17 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad - Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru - Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Jaipur - Rs 106.64 per litre

Diesel price in Jaipur - Rs 90.32 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow - Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 101.81 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 91.62 per litre

