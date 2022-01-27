Petrol Price Today Drops Below Rs 100 in Several Cities. Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged by state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Thursday, January 27. The steady streak of petrol and diesel rates across the country have been maintained for more than two months in a row. According to the latest price notification by the OMCs for Thursday, consumers of petrol in Delhi will be paying Rs 95.41 per litre, while for diesel they have to pay Rs 86.67 per litre in the city.

In Mumbai, too, the prices remained steady, as one litre of petrol costs Rs 109.98, whereas one litre of diesel comes at a price of Rs 94.14.

In Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 101.40, whereas diesel was Rs 91.43 per litre.

In Kolkata, fuel prices on Thursday continued their steady streak, as vehicle owners will have to pay Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79 a litre each for petrol and diesel, respectively.

Fuel prices vary from state to state in the country due to various factors such as demand for fuel, consumption ratio by state-run refineries, foreign exchange rates among others. In addition to these factors, freight charges, Value Added Tax (VAT), and Excise Duty imposed by the respective states add up to the final retail prices.

Meanwhile, the benchmark global oil prices fell on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated an interest rate hike in March, Reuters reported. Brent futures fell 31 cents, or 0.3%, to $87.89 a barrel 0122 GMT, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 26 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $87.09 on Thursday.

Petrol and Diesel Prices on January 27 in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Other Places Across India

Petrol price in Mumbai - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai - Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi- Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi - Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai- Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai- Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata- Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Trivandrum - Rs 106.04 per litre

Diesel price in Trivandrum - Rs 93.17 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad - Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru - Rs 85.01 per litre

2

Petrol price in Jaipur - Rs 106.64 per litre

Diesel price in Jaipur - Rs 90.32 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow - Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 101.81 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 91.62 per litre

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.