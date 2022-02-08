Petrol Price Today Drops Below Rs 100 in This City; Check Petrol, Diesel Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

Petrol and diesel prices across the country continue their steady streak on Tuesday, February 8. The state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) at 6:00 AM IST updated the list for the fuel prices across various states in the country and the rates maintained where they were yesterday. Accordingly, a litre of petrol in Delhi costs Rs 95.41, whereas a litre of diesel costs Rs 86.67 in the national capital. The fuel is relatively cheaper in the city as compared to the rest of the metros because the Delhi state government had earlier decided to reduce the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol, which brought down the price of the fuel in the city by about Rs 8 per litre.

In Mumbai, too, the fuel prices remained steady, as a litre of petrol can be bought at Rs 109.98 per litre, whereas one litre of diesel costs Rs 94.14.

Notably, the prices have been stable since early November last year when the Union government reduced excise duty to bring down retail prices that had touched an all-time high. The state-run OMCs have neither raised nor reduced petrol and diesel rates since then and the prices have remained unchanged for the 95th day on Tuesday.

According to Reuters, international crude oil prices settled lower amid signs of progress in nuclear talks between the United States and Iran. Brent crude futures settled down 58 cents, or 0.6%, at $92.69 a barrel on Tuesday after earlier hitting a session high of $94.00, its highest since October 2014. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 99 cents or 1.3% to settle at $91.32 per barrel after touching $92.73.

Petrol and Diesel Prices on February 8 in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Places Across India

Petrol price in Mumbai - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai - Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi- Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi - Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai- Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai- Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata- Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Trivandrum - Rs 106.04 per litre

Diesel price in Trivandrum - Rs 93.17 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad - Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru - Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Jaipur - Rs 106.64 per litre

Diesel price in Jaipur - Rs 90.32 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow - Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 101.81 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 91.62 per litre

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.