Petrol Price Today: Fresh Rates Announced for Petrol, Diesel; How Much you have to Pay

Petrol and diesel prices did not observe any change, across the country on February 23, Wednesday. A litre of petrol in Mumbai will be available at Rs 109.98 and in Chennai, the rates remain stagnant at Rs 101.40 per litre. In the national capital, the fuel is being sold at a relatively cheaper price than the rest of the metros. Following the state government’s decision to bring down Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol, the rates in the city have dipped by Rs 8 per litre. In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 95.41 a litre and diesel at Rs 86.67 per litre.

A litre of petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 104.67, and a litre of diesel costs Rs 101.56 a litre. On the other hand, Petrol can be bought at Rs 107.23 in Bhopal, and diesel costs Rs 90.87 per litre in the city.

The oil marketing companies revise fuel rates on a daily basis, and this revision in rates depends on the fuel prices in the international market, as well as, the foreign exchange rates.

Brent crude fell 13 cents or 0.1 per cent to $96.71 a barrel at 0142 GMT, after soaring as high as $99.50 on Tuesday, the highest since Sept. 2014. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 6 cents or 0.1 per cent to $91.85 a barrel, after hitting $96 on Tuesday.

Following are the diesel and petrol prices in metro and Tier-II cities, check the rate in your city.

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

Jaipur

Petrol price - Rs 106.64 per litre

Diesel price - Rs 90.32 per litre

