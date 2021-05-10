Petrol Price Hiked by up to 26 Paise; Diesel by up to 35 Paise Today. Check Latest Rates in Your City

After holding steady for two days, state-owned retailers have increased fuel prices on Monday across the country. While petrol price has been hiked by 25-26 paise, diesel price has jumped by up to 33-35 paise.

In Delhi, a litle of petrol is available at Rs 91.53 per litre. Petrol is priced at an all-time high of Rs 98.86 per litre in Mumbai. In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 93.38. Petrol is being sold at Rs 91.66 per litre in Kolkata.

The oil-marketing companies have raised the price of diesel by 35 paise in Delhi. After hike, diesel is being sold at Rs 82.06 in Delhi. In Mumbai, diesel price has been raised to Rs 89.17. Diesel is priced at Rs 84.90 in Kolkata and Rs 86.96 in Chennai.

Fuel prices in India are revised on a daily basis. Petrol and diesel prices depend — international crude prices and foreign exchange rates and demand for fuel. Auto fuel prices vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. The prices consist excise duty, value added tax (VAT), and dealer commission.

After a hiatus of 18 days, state-owned fuel retails increased the price last week. Petrol price has risen by Rs 1.14 per litre and diesel by ₹1.35 in last seven days.

Oil prices climbed over 1% on Monday after a major cyber attack that forced the shutdown of critical fuel supply pipelines in the United States. Brent crude was up by 76 cents, or 1.1%, at $$69.04 a barrel by 0039 GMT, according to Reuters. US West Texas Intermediate futures rose by 70 cents, or 1.1%, at $65.60 a barrel, after gaining more than 2% last week.

