Petrol Price Today Hiked to Rs 108.29 in Delhi, Rs 114.14 in Mumbai; Check Fuel Rates

Petrol and diesel prices, after two days halt, went up to another record level across the country on October 28, Thursday. After today’s hike, a litre of petrol is being sold at Rs 108.29 while the rate of diesel is Rs 97.02 per litre in the national capital. In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 114.14 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 105.12 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 105.13, and a litre of diesel is priced at Rs 101.25. Petrol and diesel in Kolkata costs Rs 108.78 per litre and Rs 100.14 a litre. Petrol rates in Bhopal have skyrocketed to Rs 116.98 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 106.38 per litre.
Petrol and diesel rates are revised by oil marketing companies like Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Bharat Petroleum. The new rates are implemented every day at 6 am. States and cities have different fuel prices, this is because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary from place to place.
Following are the diesel and petrol prices in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:
Mumbai
Petrol - Rs 114.14 per litre
Diesel - Rs 105.12 per litre
Delhi
Petrol - Rs 108.29 per litre
Diesel - Rs 97.02 per litre
Chennai
Petrol - Rs 105.13 per litre
Diesel - Rs 101.25 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol - Rs 108.78 per litre
Diesel - Rs 100.14 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol - Rs 116.98 per litre
Diesel - Rs 106.38 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol - Rs 112.64 per litre
Diesel - Rs 105.84 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol - Rs 112.06 per litre
Diesel - Rs 102.98 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol - Rs 104.30 per litre
Diesel - Rs 96.87 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol - Rs 105.22 per litre
Diesel - Rs 97.98 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol - Rs 105.14 per litre
Diesel - Rs 104.78 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol - Rs 110.54 per litre
Diesel - Rs 104.25 per litre
