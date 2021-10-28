Petrol Price Today Hiked to Rs 108.29 in Delhi, Rs 114.14 in Mumbai; Check Fuel Rates

Petrol and diesel prices, after two days halt, went up to another record level across the country on October 28, Thursday. After today’s hike, a litre of petrol is being sold at Rs 108.29 while the rate of diesel is Rs 97.02 per litre in the national capital. In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 114.14 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 105.12 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 105.13, and a litre of diesel is priced at Rs 101.25. Petrol and diesel in Kolkata costs Rs 108.78 per litre and Rs 100.14 a litre. Petrol rates in Bhopal have skyrocketed to Rs 116.98 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 106.38 per litre.

Petrol and diesel rates are revised by oil marketing companies like Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Bharat Petroleum. The new rates are implemented every day at 6 am. States and cities have different fuel prices, this is because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary from place to place.

Following are the diesel and petrol prices in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 114.14 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.12 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 108.29 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.02 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 105.13 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.25 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 108.78 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.14 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 116.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 106.38 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 112.64 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.84 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 112.06 per litre

Diesel - Rs 102.98 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 104.30 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.87 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.22 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.98 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.14 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.78 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 110.54 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.25 per litre

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.