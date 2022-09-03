Petrol Price Today in Delhi Below Rs 100; Check Petrol, Diesel Rates in Mumbai, Kolkata, Other Cities

Petrol and diesel prices across India have remained static for over three months now. On Saturday, September 3, the fuel prices remained the same. The rate of the two major auto fuels were last altered on May 22. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a reduction in the excise duty imposed on petrol and diesel, thereby reducing the price of petrol by Rs. 8 per litre and that of diesel by Rs. 6 per litre.
On September 1, the fuel prices were reduced in some regions of Uttar Pradesh. In Gautam Buddha Nagar, petrol now costs Rs. 96.60 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs. 89.77 per litre. In Ghaziabad the petrol prices were reduced to Rs. 96.26 per litre while the diesel prices were cut down to Rs. 89.45 per litre.
Currently, the petrol price in Delhi is Rs. 96.72 per litre while the diesel in the capital costs Rs. 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel cost Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 94.28 per litre, respectively. Kolkata has petrol priced at Rs. 106.03 per litre while the rate of diesel there is Rs. 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices have remained steady at Rs. 102.73 per litre and the diesel costs Rs. 94.24 per litre.
Here you can check the petrol and diesel prices in your city for September 3:
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.73 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre
