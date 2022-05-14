Petrol Price Today in Mumbai Over Rs 120 Per Litre; See Fuel Prices in Your City

Petrol and diesel prices remain steady for more than a month on Saturday, May 14. The fuel prices have been untouched for 37 days now. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) hiked the fuel prices in the country by Rs 10 per the last time amid the increases that took place between March and April 6. Across major cities, petrol and diesel prices have soared since the Assembly election concluded in Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Goa. The last fuel price hike took place on April 6.

On Saturday, one litre of petrol in Delhi is retailing at Rs 105.41 per litre, while one litre of diesel is retailing in the national capital for Rs 96.67 per litre. In Mumbai, consumers of petrol will be paying Rs 120.51 for one litre and consumers of diesel in the financial capital of the country will pay Rs 104.77 for a litre. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol is being sold for Rs 115.12, while a litre of diesel in the capital city of West Bengal is being sold for Rs 99.83. In Chennai, petrol retail price for Saturday is Rs 110.85 per litre while diesel retail price in the capital city of Tamil Nadu stands at Rs 100.94 per litre.

Public sector OMCs revise the fuel prices regularly. Companies like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) make the price revisions influenced by factors like benchmark international crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates. Petrol and diesel price revisions made by these OMCs are implemented with effect from 6 am daily.

Fuel price revision varies from state to state since they are influenced by factors like local taxes, VAT (Value Added Tax), freight charges, among others.

As per a report in Reuters, Brent crude futures were up 97 cents at $108.42 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $1.00 to $107.13 a barrel.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Saturday, May 14, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.77 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 115.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.83 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 110.85 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.94 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 118.14 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.16 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 119.49 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.49 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.09 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.79 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.66 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.40 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.64 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 117.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.95 per litre

