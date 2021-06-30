Petrol Price Today Over Rs 100 a litre in 11 States. Know Latest Fuel Rates

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged today. Fuel prices across the nation continue to hold their high-price plateau for the two days in a row. June 29, saw an upward tick in the prices across many major cities including Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata. As per the recent trend in the rising prices, the rate for fuel has been on a steady but drastic growth since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mumbai continues to lead as one of the highest costing metro cities for fuel prices amongst the above-mentioned five cities. The price of petrol in Mumbai currently maintains its stand at Rs 104.90 per litre, while the price for diesel is Rs 96.72 per litre, which represent a monetary increase of 34 paise and 30 paise respectively. Coming in at close second is the start-up hub of India, Bangalore, which holds steady with its price of Rs 102.11 per litre of petrol and Rs 94.54 per litre of diesel with an.

Chennai has also maintained its upward increase from the previous day of Rs 99.80 per litre of petrol while diesel remains at Rs 94.54 per litre. Chennai is still leading the pack of cities bordering on the triple-digit mark.

Following Chennai are the cities of Kolkata and Delhi, with the Kolkata continuing to beat out Delhi for the top spot with yesterdays sharp increase. As Kolkata maintains its price rise of 34 paise and 28 paise for petrol and diesel respectively, this brings the overall price of petrol to Rs 98.64 per litre and the price of diesel to Rs 92.03 per litre. Delhi on the other hand remains the cheapest of the five mentioned major cities, relatively speaking. The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 98.81 per litre and the price of diesel also holds constant at Rs 89.18 per litre for the second consecutive day.

These steady price increases can be attributed to the high fuel tax that is imposed by the different states and the centre as well. Combine these factors with the over-arching crude oil prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the ensuing mobility restrictions coming in due to the new Delta variant and it explains why the prices keep rising. The majority of the price hike is a combination of freight charges, the prices charged to dealers, the excise duty on the fuel, the dealers’ commission as well as the Value Added Tax (VAT). While petrol prices in many states and major cities are close to– or have crossed the Rs 100 mark, diesel prices remain in the double-digits. Having said that, diesel prices are also catching up.

