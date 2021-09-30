Petrol Price Today Rises Across India. Know Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates

After a day’s pause, fuel prices continued their upswing on Thursday, September 30, across the country. In the national capital, the price of retail pump petrol was hiked by 25 paise leaving the final rate at Rs 101.64 a litre, while the price of diesel was Rs 89.87 per litre, a hike by 30 paise, according to a price notification by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs). Petrol prices were revised for the second time this week after a hiatus of 23 days while that of diesel were hiked for the third successive day..

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol got costlier by 24 paise and is priced at Rs 107.71 after today’s revision, similarly diesel rates shot up by 31 paise to Rs 97.52 for one litre. In Chennai, petrol can be bought at Rs 99.36 per litre, which is an increase of 21 paise. On Thursday, the retail price of a litre of diesel was Rs 94.45, a rise of 28 paise.

In Kolkata, the precious fuel costs Rs 102.71 per litre, which is expensive by 30 paise while diesel costs Rs 92.97 a litre, which is costlier by 30 paise.In Bhopal, fuel prices witnessed a similar trend. The petrol price went up by 26 paise to Rs 110.11, while diesel prices saw a rise of 32 paise to Rs 98.77 per litre.

Meanwhile, in the international markets, crude oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses as official figures showed an unexpected rise in the US-based inventories, although prices seem to have stabilised following a recent run of gains, Reuters reported. After falling 0.6 per cent in Wednesday’s session, Brent crude was down 11 cents at $78.53 a barrel by 0137 GMT. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) witnessed a similar trend, having also declined by 0.6% in the previous session, it further fell 5 cents to $74.78 a barrel on Thursday.

Petrol-diesel prices vary from state to state, as the bulk of the tax component is on account of Union government taxes and state governments local taxation such as VAT, freight charges and others. Apart from this, the state-owned OMCs revise the fuel rates on a daily basis by taking on the average price of benchmark crude oil in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates. Any revision is implemented at 6 am IST every day.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some cities in the country:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.52 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.64 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.87 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 99.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.45 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 102.17 per litre

Diesel - Rs 92.97 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 110.11 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.77 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105.74 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.06 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 105.18 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 97.52 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.75 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.29 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 98.71 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.06 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 103.88 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.71 per litre

