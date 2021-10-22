Petrol Price Today Rises for Third Day; Diesel Crosses Rs 100 in Bhopal; Know Fuel Rates

Petrol and diesel prices shot up for the third consecutive day on Friday, October 22, touching an all-time high across the country. In the national capital, petrol prices were hiked by 35 paise, according to a price notification by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs). Similarly, the price of diesel also hiked by 35 paise in Delhi, according to the price notification.

Petrol price in Delhi has risen to Rs 106.89, up from Rs 106.54 on Thursday. Meanwhile, diesel was retailing at Rs 95.62 on the, up from Rs 95.27 on Thursday, after the latest price revision across India, showed an Indian Oil Corporation update. On the other hand, in the financial capital of Mumbai, a litre of petrol got costlier by 34 paise and was retailing at Rs 112.78. Diesel in Mumbai is priced at Rs 103.63 per litre, up by 37 paise as compared to the price on Thursday.

In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 103.92 a litre while one litre of diesel was being sold at Rs 99.92. In Kolkata, the precious fuel costs Rs 107.45 and per litre, which was expensive by 33 paise while diesel costs Rs 98.73 a litre, which was costlier by 35 paise.

In Bhopal fuel prices witnessed a similar trend. The petrol price went up to Rs 115.54 while diesel was priced at Rs 104.89.

The hike in fuel price on Friday comes a day after Uttar Pradesh minister Upendra Tiwari on Thursday said 95 percent people do not have any use of petrol since they do not have cars. Today, there are just a handful of people who travel in four-wheel vehicles and use petrol. “At present, 95 per cent people don’t need petrol,” Tiwari told reporters in Jalaun. “You see the data before 2014. What is the per capita income after the formation of the Modi and the Yogi governments,” he asked.

However, crude oil prices fell on Friday in the international markets with Brent on track for its first weekly dip in seven weeks, Reuters reported. This came as demand for oil in power generation eased amid dipping coal and gas prices. A forecast of a mild winter in the United States also accounted for the change, according to the Reuters report. Brent crude prices dropped by 48 cents or 0.6 per cent, to $84.13 a barrel at 0502 GMT, extending a $1.21, the report said. On Thursday, Brent had touched a three-year high of $86.10, but was on track to go down by 0.8 per cent in the week, this being its maiden weekly dip since September 3.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some major cities in India:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 112.78 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.63 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 106.89 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 103.92 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.92 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 107.44 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.73 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 115.54 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.89. per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 111.18 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.32 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 110.61 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.49 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 102.87 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.39 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 103.86 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.07 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 103.78 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.27 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 109.14 per litre

Diesel - Rs 102.77 per litre

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.