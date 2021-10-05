Petrol Price Today Rises to Rs 108.67 in Mumbai, All-time High. Know Fuel Rates After Hike

Petrol-diesel prices saw another hike by state-owned fuel oil companies on Tuesday, October 5, across all metro cities, after a day’s pause. Prices of both the key fuels soared to new record highs across the country after rates were hiked again by 25 paise and 30 paise a litre for petrol and diesel, respectively.

According to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers, the price of petrol in the national capital increased to its highest ever level of Rs 102.64 a litre, after a hike by 25 paise, while diesel rates too touched a record high of Rs 91.07 per litre, after hike by 30 paise.

After the latest revision, petrol is priced at Rs 108.67 per litre and diesel is Rs 98.80 per litre in Mumbai, which is the highest among the metro cities.

At the same time the revision has now brought the petrol prices to a level of Rs 103.36 per litre in Kolkata. While diesel is being sold at Rs 94.17 per litre.

In Tamil Nadu’s capital, Chennai petrol was sold at Rs 100.23 per litre and diesel at Rs 95.59 per litre after the latest price hike.

Tuesday’s price hike was the sixth revision in the span of a week, which saw fuel prices hovering above Rs 100 in several cities across the country. Correspondingly, the ninth increase in prices in 11 days propelled diesel rates above Rs 100 mark in most cities.

State-owned oil refiners Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum recommenced daily price revisions on September 24 after international oil prices touched three-year high. Meanwhile, crude oil prices slid on Tuesday after OPEC+ group decided to stick to an existing pact for a gradual increase in oil output, Reuters reported.

Having risen 2.5 percent on Monday, Brent crude was down by 3 cents at $81.83 a barrel by 0054 GMT. While the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil fell 10 cents to $77.52, after gaining 2.3 percent the previous session.

In India, the prices of both key fuels are reviewed by state-run OMCs, on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. The revised prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. Apart from that, petrol-diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 108.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.80 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 102.64 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.07 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 100.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.59 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 103.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.17 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 111.14 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.05 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 106.77 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.37 per litre

Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 106.21 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.66 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 98.54 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.57 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 99.72 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.49 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 99.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.36 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 104.88 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.98 per litre

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.