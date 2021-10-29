Petrol Price Today Surges to Rs 114.47 in Mumbai, Rs 108.64 in Delhi; Check Fuel Rates

Petrol and diesel rates on Friday, October 29, soared to yet another record high across the country. This was the third consecutive day that petrol and diesel prices were hiked, after they remained the same on Monday and Tuesday all over India. According to a price notification by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), petrol price was hiked by around 30 to 37 paise across the country. Diesel prices were up by 35 to 37 paise on the other hand. The fresh, relentless hikes have come as a cause of worry for the citizens of the country. The hike in fuel prices have already resulted in a surge in all other commodities.

Following the latest price revision, petrol prices in Delhi, the national capital of India, rose to a fresh high on Friday. As per the data available with Indian Oil Corporation, a litre of petrol retailed at Rs 108.64 in the city. This was a hike of 35 paise as compared to the last day. Diesel cost Rs 96.67 per litre on Wednesday, also up by 35 paise.

Meanwhile in the financial capital of Mumbai, petrol was retailing at Rs 114.47. This was an increase of 33 paise. Diesel was being sold at Rs 105.49 for one litre, which is costlier by 37 paise.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some major cities in India:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 114.47 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.49 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 108.64 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.37 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 105.43 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.59 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 109.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.49 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 117.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 106.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 113.00 per litre

Diesel - Rs 106.22 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 112.43 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.35 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 104.65 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.24 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 104.88 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.13 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.48 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.16 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 110.89 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.61 per litre

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.