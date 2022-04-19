Petrol Prices Announced Today; Mumbai to Pay Rs 120.41/Litre; Check Latest Fuel Rates

Petrol Diesel Price Today: New rates for petrol and diesel have been released and there has been no change in prices for the 13th consecutive day. The latest prices of petrol stood at Rs 105.41 per litre in the national capital and Rs 120.51 per litre in Mumbai. The diesel prices were at Rs 96.67 a litre in Delhi and Rs 104.77 a litre in Mumbai. In Kolkata, the per-litre price of petrol stood at Rs 115.12, while diesel was being sold at Rs 99.83 per litre. The petrol price in Chennai was at Rs 110.85 per litre, while diesel was retailing at Rs 100.94 a litre.

The city-wise list of fuel varies from place to place due to different taxes. The fuel prices in the country are revised on a daily basis based on the international crude oil prices and foreign exchange fluctuations. The price revision was on hold for four months since November last year. It resumed the revision on March 22, after the declaration of election results of four states. The fuel price saw an overall increase of Rs 10 a litre, within a fortnight of back-to-back hikes after March 22.

Even today, the cheapest petrol is being sold in Port Blair at Rs 91.45, while the most expensive petrol in the country is being sold in Parbhani, Maharashtra at Rs 123.47 per liter. At the same time, diesel is Rs 107.68 per liter in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

Oil prices saw little movement on Tuesday, after rising 1 per cent in the previous session, as Libya was forced to halt some exports and as manufacturers in China prepared to reopen factories after a nearly three-week COVID-19 shutdown in Shanghai. Brent crude futures rose 21 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $113.37 a barrel at 0020 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 2 cents to $108.19 a barrel.

How to Check Latest Prices?

In this way, check fuel rates of your city, you can also check the price of petrol and diesel in your city daily through SMS. If you are an Indian Oil (IOC) consumer, you can send RSP<dealer code> to 9224992249 and HPCL customers can send HPPRICE <dealer code> to number 9222201122. BPCL customers can send RSP<dealer code> to the number 9223112222.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Tuesday, April 19, in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol – Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel – Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol – Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel – Rs 104.77 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol – Rs 115.12 per litre

Diesel – Rs 99.83 per litre

Chennai

Petrol – Rs 110.85 per litre

Diesel – Rs 100.94 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol – Rs 118.14 per litre

Diesel – Rs 101.16 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol – Rs 119.49 per litre

Diesel – Rs 105.49 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol – Rs 111.09 per litre

Diesel – Rs 94.79 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol – Rs 105.66 per litre

Diesel – Rs 91.40 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol – Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel – Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol – Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel – Rs 99.64 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol – Rs 117.19 per litre

Diesel – Rs 103.95 per litre

