Petrol Prices Continue To Soar Above Rs 100 In Major Metropolis Cities, Check Fuel Rates In Your City

The fuel prices across the country remain unchanged as of Sunday (September 11). As per the latest rates updated by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre in the national capital. In Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata the petrol prices remain above the Rs 100 mark. The fuel price in Chennai stood at Rs 102.63 per litre petrol and Rs 94.24 per litre diesel.

A litre of petrol in Mumbai costs Rs 106.31 per litre, and in Kolkata it costs Rs 106.03 per litre. Meanwhile, diesel is priced at Rs 94.27 per litre in the financial capital, and Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata. Other cities where price of a litre petrol is sky rocking include Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Bhopal.

The last change in fuel prices was on May 22 when the central government declared an excise duty reduction on petrol and diesel. While petrol rates were cut down by Rs 8 per litre, the diesel prices were reduced by Rs 6 per litre. When it comes to states, the last one to revise its fuel prices was Meghalaya. The change was implemented in August. Last month, Meghalaya announced an increase in the petrol and diesel prices by Rs 1.5 per litre. The new rate was reflected from August 24 where a litre of petrol was retailed at a price of Rs 96.83 per litre and diesel was priced at Rs. 84.72 per litre.

Have a look at the petrol and diesel rates in your city, as of September 11:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

