Petrol Prices Hiked 6 Times This Week, Diesel Rates Hold Steady

State-run oil marketing companies increased the price of petrol for the third consecutive day on Saturday with this it was sixth time that the fuel price was raised in seven days.

Petrol prices were raised by 16 paise in Delhi to Rs 81.35 a litre; in Mumbai, it stands at Rs 88.02 a litre.

Diesel prices, however, continued to remain steady for 23 days in a row, just like it was for petrol prices in July.

Petrol prices were kept on hold since June 29, while diesel prices were revised irregularly throughout the period. Petrol prices were revised on August 16 after a long pause. Since, then there has been a consistent increase in petrol rates.

Since August 16, petrol prices have been raised by a margin of 92 paise per litre. Diesel prices have remained stable since the Delhi government announced 13.25 per cent reduction in the Value Added Tax on July 30, which had caused the price to fall by Rs 8.36 per liter. Diesel is priced at Rs 73.56 a litre in the capital.