Petrol Prices in Delhi, Mumbai Remain High; Check Petrol, Diesel Prices In Your City

Petrol and diesel prices remain steady for the 29th consecutive day on Thursday, May 5. Following the 14 price hikes implemented by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) across major cities that took place between March till April 6, fuel prices have remained at their all-time high in several cities across the country.

As of now, petrol in Delhi is being sold for Rs 105.41 per litre, while diesel in the national capital is being sold for Rs 96.67 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol can be purchased for Rs 120.51 and a litre of diesel in the financial capital of the country can be purchased for Rs 104.77. A litre of petrol is retailing for Rs 115.12 in Kolkata, while a litre of diesel in the capital city of West Bengal is retailing at Rs 99.83 per litre. In Chennai, petrol consumers will have to pay Rs 110.85 per litre while diesel consumers will have to pay Rs 100.94 per litre.

Public sector OMCs like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) are responsible for revising the fuel prices on a daily basis. The price revisions made by the OMCs are in line with benchmark international crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates. Petrol and diesel price revisions made by the OMCs are implemented with effect from 6 am daily.

Following the Assembly elections in Punjab, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, and Goa that concluded in March, fuel prices across the country observed a steep rise within the span of a month. It should be noted that the revision in fuel prices varies from state to state. The petrol and diesel prices differ across the states in India since they depend on factors like local taxes, VAT (Value Added Tax), and freight charges, among others.

According to Reuters, Brent crude settled down $2.61, or 2.4%, at $104.97 a barrel.

Petrol, Diesel prices on Thursday, May 5, in Delhi, Chennai and other major cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.77 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 115.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.83 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 110.85 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.94 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 118.14 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.16 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 119.49 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.49 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.09 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.79 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.66 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.40 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.64 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 117.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.95 per litre

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.