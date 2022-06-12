Petrol Prices Remain Lower Despite Costlier Crude Oil; Check Petrol, Diesel Rates Today

The petrol and diesel prices on Sunday remained unchanged for the 21st consecutive day despite the international crude oil prices hitting $120 per barrel. The price of petrol stood at Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi and Rs 111.35 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel was retailing at Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi and Rs 97.28 per litre in Mumbai. These are the prices after adjusting the excise duty cut, of Rs 8 per litre on petrol and Rs 6 per litre on diesel, announced by the central government on May 21.

Brent crude oil price on Friday stood at $122.01 a barrel. However, it cooled off on Friday by $1.06 per barrel after US consumer prices rose more than expected and China imposed new COVID-19 lockdown measures. US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 84 cents to settle at $120.67 a barrel.

