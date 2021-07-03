Petrol Prices Touch All-Time High in India, Know Latest Fuel Rates

Fuel rates broke the price they held for three days in a row and hit a record-breaking high on July 2. The price of petrol has shot up through the roof, while diesel prices still remain at the same level for the past five days. July 3 marks the second day of unchanged petrol prices since the hike on Friday. To date, a total of 11 states have crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in petrol prices. The average price of the fuel has gone up by 33 to 37 paise across the nation, according to the Indian Oil website.

In terms of the petrol rates in the above-mentioned 11 states, the states that have crossed the Rs 100 line are Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Odisha, Bihar. Though above the Rs. 100-a-litre mark, the prices vary from state to state, depending on the state-level tax that is levied against fuel. It will also vary depending on the city or district.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, the cost of petrol stands at Rs 107.43 per litre, while diesel prices are at Rs 97.93 per litre. So far, this makes the state one of the most expensive fuel-wise. In Jaipur, Rajasthan, the petrol price remains at Rs 105.91 per litre of fuel and diesel is at Rs 98.29 per litre. Maharashtra follows in close behind as the city of Mumbai carries a petrol price of Rs 105.24 per litre for the second day straight since the hike on Friday and diesel prices are at Rs 96.72 per litre.

In Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh petrol prices touched an all-time high at Rs 105.13 per litre while diesel prices remain at Rs 98.68 per litre. Telangana falls a little behind this price margin with a petrol cost of Rs 103.05 in the city of Hyderabad, while diesel prices stagnate at Rs 97.20 per litre.

In the start-up hub of India, Bangalore, the petrol price for the state of Karnataka is at an all-time high of Rs 102.48 per litre, while diesel remains at a comparatively nominal Rs 98.54 per litre. Tamil Nadu added another city to the ranks of the above-Rs 100 mark as Chennai joined the triple-digit club on Friday with a petrol price of Rs 100.13 per litre, while diesel prices remain the same at Rs 93.72 per litre.

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh sport an uptake in petrol prices as well. The price of petrol has gone up in J&K’s Srinagar area to Rs 102.11 per litre of petrol while in Ladakh the price is Rs 104.56 per litre. Diesel prices are unchanged and stand at Rs 92.80 per litre and Rs 95.79 per litre respectively.

In the Bargarh district of Odisha, the price of petrol is Rs 100.82 per litre and the price of diesel is Rs 98.05 per litre, while in Bihar’s Patna, the price has shot up to Rs 101.21 per litre and diesel is at Rs 94.52 per litre.

Fuel prices vary and depend on the state level tax that is levied on them as well as the central government’s taxation, freight charges, import duty, port duty, excise duty, the prices charged to dealers and the commission they take as well, not to mention the transportation and shipping charges of crude oil. The biggest factor contributing to the high prices at present is the Value Added Tax (VAT) that state and central governments are charging for fuel.

Benchmark US crude oil for the August delivery rose by $1.76 making the end-price $75.23 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for the September delivery rose by $1.22, making the final price $75.84 a barrel, as reported by AP.

OPEC+ agreed on Friday to add more oil to the market from August and extend the duration of their pact on their remaining production curbs for longer. The talks will resume on Monday as OPEC+ failed to reach a deal on the oil output policy for the second day, as the United Arab Emirates is blocking certain aspects of the deal, a Reuters report stated.

