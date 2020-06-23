BUSINESS

Petrol Rate Hiked 20 Paise, Diesel 55 Paise, in 17th Consecutive Price Hike

Representative Image.(Image: News18.com)

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or value added tax.

Petrol price on Tuesday was hiked by 20 paise per litre and diesel by 55 paise as the oil companies increased prices for the 17th day in a row that took the cumulative increase to a steep Rs 8.5 and Rs 10.01 per litre, respectively.


Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 79.76 per litre from Rs 79.56, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 79.40 a litre from Rs 78.55, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

The 17th daily increase in rates, since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision, has taken diesel prices to fresh highs. Petrol price too is at a two-year high.

