Petrol to Become Cheaper by Rs 5 in Maharashtra; Diesel Price Cut Too; Check New Rates

The Maharashtra government has reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 per litre and Rs 3 per litre respectively, the state’s chief minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday, July 13. The decision was taken during the second cabinet meeting of the new government, which was formed last month after former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned. Shinde informed reporters after the cabinet meeting at Mantralaya that the decision to reduce petrol, diesel price in Maharashtra would entail a burden of Rs 6,000 crore on the state exchequer.

“Maharashtra government will reduce value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre respectively,” the newly sworn-in chief minister said on the day.

Following the price reduction, petrol price in Mumbai will come down to Rs 106.35 per litre, as opposed to the Rs 111.35 per litre now. Similarly, diesel price in Mumbai will be cut to Rs 94.28 per litre, down by Rs 3 from the present Rs 97.28 per litre. In Pune, petrol price will be Rs 105.88 per litre, while diesel will be priced at Rs 92.37 for one litre. The price of one litre of petrol in Thane will come down to Rs 106.49 after the new rates are implemented. Diesel price in Thane will be reduced to Rs 94.42 per litre.

Reacting to the move, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the decision was part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government’s commitment to people’s welfare.

Great relief to Maharashtrian & Marathi Manus !

Happy to announce that new Government under CM Eknathrao Shinde has decided to reduce Petrol & Diesel prices by ₹5/litre & ₹3/litre respectively.#CabinetDecision #PetrolDieselPrice #Maharashtra — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 14, 2022

Mumbai North East MP Manoj Kotak thanked the state government for its “swift action”. Mumbai currently has one of the highest petrol price in the country.

FUEL PRICES IN MAHARASHTRA SLASHED ! We thank @mieknathshinde ji, @Dev_Fadnavis ji for swift action on the appeal of Hon PM @narendramodi ji of relief for the common citizens of Maharastra. The state will bear Rs 6000cr by reducing petrol and diesel price by Rs5 and Rs3. — Manoj Kotak (@manoj_kotak) July 14, 2022

The decision was also notified by the Maharashtra directorate general of information and public relations.

मंत्रिमंडळ बैठकीतील निर्णय ▪ पेट्रोलवर ५ रुपये आणि डिझेलवर ३ रुपये प्रति लिटर दर कमी करण्याचा निर्णय ▪राज्यात “स्वच्छ महाराष्ट्र अभियान (नागरी) २.० अभियान” राबविणार. ▪ केंद्र पुरस्कृत अमृत अभियान २.० (Atal Mission For Rejuvenation & Urban Transformation) राज्यात राबविणार pic.twitter.com/2AMI4gpNVJ — MAHARASHTRA DGIPR (@MahaDGIPR) July 14, 2022

Shortly after becoming CM, Shinde had announced on July 4 that the state government will reduce value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. A decision to reduce VAT on fuel would be taken in the state Cabinet, Shinde informed the Legislative House, while replying to a debate after he won the floor test.

Earlier towards the end of May, the Maharashtra government, then under the Uddhav Thackeray rule, had cut the state-imposed tax on petrol and diesel by Rs 2.08 per litre and Rs 1.44 per litre. The move had come after the central government on May 21 announced a tax reduction on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

