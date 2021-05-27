Petrol to Touch Rs 100/litre in Mumbai; Diesel at All-Time High. Know Today's Fuel Rates

There seems to be no respite for the common man as fuel prices continue to surge. After a hiatus of a day, state-run oil marketing companies have hiked the petrol and diesel prices on Thursday. While petrol has become costlier by 24 paise, diesel has been increased by 30 paise on May 27. With this, the fuel rates have touched record high levels in across the country.

After the recent hike, petrol and disel have become most expensive in India in the recent years. In Mumbai, petrol price has inched towards Rs 100-per-litre mark. A litre of petrol will cost you Rs 99.94 in Mumbai. In Delhi, a litre of petrol is being sold at Rs 93.68 on May 27.

Diesel price has also witnessed a sharp hike in May. In Mumbai, a litre of diesel is priced at Rs 84.6 per litre. In Delhi, diesel will be available at Rs 91.87.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here