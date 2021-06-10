PF, Aadhaar Linking Mandatory to Get EPF Money from June. How to Do it Online

Starting from June, it is mandatory to link Aadhaar card with the Provident Fund (PF) to get various benefits of retirement fund. If you have not linked your Aadhaar Card with PF UAN (universal account number) yet, you may not receive employer’s contribution in your PF account from this month. “Employers will not be able to remit the PF contributions where the Aadhaar is not linked to the UAN effective 1 June 2021," said Saraswathi Kasturirangan, Partner, Deloitte India.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has amended Section 142 of the Code of Social Security 2020 to implement this new rule. “The EPFO is moving towards an online approach for all benefits, be it KYC updation, request for advances, withdrawals etc. Hence establishing the identify of the beneficiary becomes critical, and Aadhaar is being insisted upon," Kasturirangan added.

Here’s how you can link your Aadhaar Card with your PF account

1) Visit the official website of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation — www.epfindia.gov.in

2) Go to For Employees’ Tab and select ‘UAN Member e-Sewa’ link

3) Login with your UAN ID and password

4) Under the ‘Manage Tab’, select the KYC option

5) You will be redirected to a page

where you will find tabs to upload a number of documents to link with your EPF account.

6) Select the tab which states ‘Aadhaar’

7) Fill in the details and click on ‘Save’

8) Then, your Aadhaar number will be verified.

9) Once the employer and UIDAI approve you details, your EPF account linked to the Aadhaar card

EPFO has also updated Electronic Challan cum Return (ECR) filing norms. The employer can only file ECR for those employees who have linked their Aadhaar to PF UAN, EPFO said. “Employer can file separate ECR for non-Aadhaar seeded UAN after completion of Aadhaar seeding process," the regulatory body said.

“Under the new Social Security Code, 2002, Aadhaar number is required to be provided for the purpose of identification of the employees seeking benefits under the Code. Though the Social Security Code, 2002 has not come into effect, the government has notified this specific provision which mandates the requirement of providing Aadhaar," said Subodh Sadana, Partner, AnantLaw.

“This step is taken to ensure smooth implementation of the Social Security Code, 2002 once it is enforced. Non-linking of UAN with Aadhaar will not prevent an employee from seeking benefits under the existing laws. However, the benefits under the new Code can be availed only subject to linking UAN with Aadhaar," Sadana added.

