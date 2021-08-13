PF-Aadhaar Linking Must by this Month to Get EPF Benefits: Step-by-Step Process to Link

The government issued a mandate in which a deadline of August 31 as the EPFO deadline for linking your Universal Account Number (UAN) to your Aadhaar card. The result of not doing so will result in your access to the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) being restricted, along with its facilities. Employers will only be able to file Employee-cum-Return (ECR) challans and deposit the money to the EPF account if the UAN and Aadhaar are linked. If the employer does not have their UAN linked to your Aadhaar card by the deadline, they will be unable to make the monthly contributions to the EPF account. Additionally, employees will also not be able to withdraw the funds from their PF accounts if they do not adhere to the deadline.

The government declared this Aadhaar-UAN link to be done as per Section 142 of the Code on Social Security, 2020, which came into effect on May 3, 2021. Having said that, there are a few routes one can take to linking the UAN to the Aadhaar card. Here is how it can be done.

Link Aadhaar to UAN Using EPFO’s Member Sewa Portal

Step 1: Visit the official website for the Member Sewa Portal and log in.

Step 2: Once you are logged in, go to the ‘Manage’ menu and select the option ‘KYC’.

Step 3: Select ‘Aadhaar’ from the drop-down menu and add your KYC document.

Step 4: You will need to use either your Aadhaar card number or your Virtual ID (VID) to proceed further. Once you have input the number as needed, you have to give consent to an Aadhaar-based authentication.

Step 5: Once you do this click on the ‘Save’ option. It will then be marked out as ‘pending KYC’. It then falls to your employer to give their consent for the UAN to be linked to Aadhaar. For the entire process to be completed successfully it first needs to be accepted by your employer and then the EPFO.

How to Link Aadhaar and UAN via OTP Verification on the e-KYC Portal

Step 1: Go to the website.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Link UAN Aadhaar’ option that appears under the section ‘For EPFO members’.

Step 3: You will then need to fill out the UAN, after which you will receive an OTP to your registered mobile number. You will need to verify this.

Step 4: Once verified, enter your Aadhaar details and select the Aadhaar verification mode, which can be either email or mobile-based OTP.

Step 5: Then the OTP will be sent to your Aadhaar registered phone number or email, whichever the case may be. You simply need to verify this and the linking process will be complete.

Linking the UAN and Aadhaar via Biometric Credentials on the e-KYC portal

Step 1: To start the linking process you need to have a registered biometric device for the ID verification. So, keep that at the ready.

Step 2: The next part requires you to visit the official website and fill in your UAN number under the ‘Link UAN Aadhaar’ option as mentioned before. This can be found under the ‘For EPFO members’ section.

Step 3: Once the details are filled in, you will get an OTP on the UAN linked mobile number.

Step 4: Use the OTP and your Aadhaar number to verify and move forward.

Step 5: Use the Biometric measuring device to verify yourself and that is basically the process. Following the verification, your Aadhaar and UAN will be successfully linked.

