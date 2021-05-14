PF Account Holders: Here's How You Can Check your EPF Balance Without UAN

The Employee Provident Fund (EPF) has monthly contribution made by both employee and employer in the context of salary deductions at a defined rate. The allowance/contribution goes for retirement benefits for the employees and the corpus amount can be withdrawn at the time of retirement. Meanwhile, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has been taking various measures to make the EPF contributions more transparent for its members.

Over the years, the EPFO has strived to enable and adapt its services, systems in several ways that enable EPFO members to check their EPF or PF balance. One such latest offering is to be able to check your PF and EPFO balance even without Universal Account Number (UAN). According to the new system, an EPFO subscriber needs to log in at the EPFO official portal. After logging in they have to follow a set of simple steps to check their EPF balance without UAN.

Here are the steps:

Step 1: Log in at EPFO home page https://www.epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: On the site click on “Click Here to Know your EPF Balance”

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page (https://www.epfoservices.in/epfo). Navigate to the “Member Balance Information" section

Step 4: Select your state, enter EPF office, establishment code, PF account number and other details.

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’ and your PF balance will be displayed.

Apart from this new service, EPFO members can check their PF balance if they have a UAN number through SMS or Missed Call Service.

To check PF balance via SMS, the member/subscriber has to send an SMS to 7738299899 from their registered mobile number. The SMS format is ‘EPFOHO UAN.’ The EPFO will reply to the SMS with the PF balance of the sender.

Additionally, they can also check their EPF balance by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their registered mobile number.

