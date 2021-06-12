PF Balance Check: How to Check EPF Account Balance Online, via SMS, Missed Call

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), a social security organisation managed by the government of India, has made it really easy for users to check their EPF balance and access other information related to their provident fund.

In simple steps, you can check the balance of your EPF account on your phone or laptop in just two minutes.

EPF Balance Check Via SMS:

1. To check your EPF balance, you need to send “EPFOHO UAN LAN” to 7738299899 as an SMS from your registered mobile number. Do not include the quotation marks in the SMS.

Once the SMS is successfully sent, you will immediately receive an SMS containing information about your EPF account including your EPF account balance.

EPF Balance Check Via Missed Call:

1. You can just give a missed call on 011-22901406 from your registered mobile number.

The call will itself disconnect after ringing and soon you will receive an SMS about your EPF account details which will also include your EPF account balance.

EPF Balance Check Through Online portal:

To check your EPF account balance and other details, you can also log in to EPFO’s member passbook portal. You need your Universal Account Number(UAN) to log in.

1. If you have your UAN, skip to the next step. If you do not have your UAN, go to the Member e-Sewa portal and click on the “Know Your UAN” link. You can find this link at the bottom of the login page. If your UAN is not activated, you can activate it by following the “Activate UAN” link just above the “Know Your UAN” link.

2. Go to either EPF passbook portal or you can access the same link using the Member e-Sewa portal as well.

3. Once you are on the passbook portal, Enter your UAN and password.

4. On the EPF passbook portal, after login, click on “Download/View Passbook” and you will be taken to your passbook. You can take a printout as well.

EPFO announced this information in a tweet on their official Twitter account. EPFO manages workers’ provident and pension funds for post-retirement financial security.

