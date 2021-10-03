PF Latest Update: Forgot EPFO UAN? How to Retrieve it Online via epfindia.gov.in

The Unique Identification Number issued by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is a 12-digit code that can be used by account holders to check their provident fund balance and other such EPF details. The number plays a key role in the portability of PF accounts from one employer to another without depending on any employer for the withdrawal of EPF. This number is also used for closing old accounts and transferring balances. To avail of the benefits of EPFO online services, the UAN has to be linked with the employees KYC details.

However, what if you forget this UAN or lose track of it? In such a case, employees can retrieve it online by following these simple steps

How to retrieve EPFO UAN?

- Log on to the official EPFO portal https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in. and click on ‘Know You UAN’ link available on the homepage.

- Enter your 10 digit mobile number linked with your EPFO account and enter captcha code as shown in the box for verification

- Enter the OTP received on your number for authentication.

- Next, you will be asked to give personal details like name, date of birth etc.

- You will then be asked to enter your Aadhaar, PAN or Member ID for last step verification.

- Enter the required details and click on ‘Show My UAN’

- And you are good to go. Your UAN will be displayed on the screen. You can save it by taking a screenshot or by writing the number as a note.

In case you know your UAN is not activated yet, you can follow these simple steps to complete the activation process

- Log on to the official EPFO Member portal

- Click on the “Activate UAN” link available on the homepage

- Choose between UAN, Member ID, Aadhaar or PAN

- Enter personal details like name, date of birth, mobile number, email id (option)

- Enter the captcha code shown in the box for verification

- An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number for verification

- Enter the OTP and click on “Validate OTP and Activate UAN”.

- Your UAN will be activated, and a password will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Once activated, you will be able to use this password along with your UAN to log in EPFO member portal

