PF News: Want Update Bank Details with EPFO? Step-by-guide to Do it Online

The expansion of digitisation has enabled people to avail benefits of services while sitting in the comfort of their homes. Processes that earlier required a mandatory physical visit can now be completed online freeing people of undue hassle. In the case of the Employee Provident Fund, the introduction of Universal Account Number proved to be a landmark change. The unique number helps employees to keep their PF details in one place, keep a track of their history and withdraw money from their EPF account easily. Not just that, it even comes in handy when you have to update or change the bank details of your EPF account. You can avail the benefits of digital service using the UAN, mobile and change the bank details when you need.

Here’s a step-by-step guide for the process so next time, when you have to update the bank details with EPF, you know what to do.

- Log on to EPFO’s member portal and sign in using your credentials.

- Next, click on the ‘Manage’ tab on the top menu.

- Go to the KYC option from the drop-down menu and select ‘bank’ in the document type.

- Enter your updated bank details such as AC number and IFSC code before clicking on Save to proceed.

- After your new bank details are saved, they will be visible under the KYC pending approval option

- Next, submit your document to employers.

- After successful online verification, the status of your request will change to Digitally Approved KYC.

- Details in the case of State Bank of India account holders, will be digitally verified by the bank itself.

- EPF members will receive a successful confirmation message after verification of details by the employer or SBI

While most EPFO services can be availed online using the UAN, what happens when you forget your unique number? Well, you can trace it back by two methods. Either by checking it with your employer or by retrieving it online on the EPFO portal.

Once you log in on the EPFO portal click on the Know Your UAN link available on the website. Here’s you will need these three things- Aadhaar, PAN or Member ID.

You just have to follow the steps prompted by the portal and verify your identity through OTP to receive UAN on your registered mobile number.

