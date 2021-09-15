PF Rule Update: Changing Jobs? Know How You can Transfer EPF Account Online

The age of digitisation and the increased level of smartphone penetration in the Indian market means that much of our day-to-day chores can be done on the go, where ever we happen to be. One such important facility that can now be accessed and changed with ease thanks to this digitization, is the changing or rather transferring of the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) account. There was a time when you had to physically go to Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) office to make the claim to transfer the account on your behalf. Now, with the help of technology, you can get it done from the comfort of your home.

Here is a step-by-step breakdown of how you can transfer your PF account at a moment’s notice:

Step 1: Go to the official EPFO website: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface

Step 2: Once you are on the portal site, you need to log in with your UAN and password.

Step 3: Go to the ‘online services’ section once you have logged in and click ‘One Member One EPF account (Transfer request)’.

Step 4: Verify your personal information and ‘PF account’ details for present employment (For the company you work at the moment.)

Step 5: Click on the ‘Get details’ option. Once you do so, the PF account details of previous employment would appear.

Step 6: Next you need to choose either the previous employer or the current employer for attesting forms.

Step 7: Click on the ‘Get OTP’ option to receive the OTP on your UAN registered mobile number.

Step 8: The last step is to enter the OTP and click ‘submit’.

The only thing left to do after submitting the claim and request is to wait. Once the present employer or your previous company attest the necessary forms, your PF account will officially be transferred. You also needto keep in mind that as the employee, you need to also submit the self-attested copy of your online PF transfer request to the selected employer within 10 days of filing the online form. This also has to be submitted in a PDF format.

After that is done, the employer approves the PF transfer request digitally and following this, the transfer to the new account with the current employer is made. A tracking ID is also generated that can be used to track the application online. In some cases, you might have to download the Transfer Claim Form (Form 13) and submit that to the employer in order to complete the PF transfer process.

Online EPF accounts are regularly updated, which also includes the latest approved transactions of settlement, transfers and so on. On successful submission of requisite information, you can access all the details as well as make the required changes. These changes are usually made when the employee leaves their present organisation for another one.

In order to execute the process of PF transfer, there are a few documents you need to keep in hand to complete it successfully. For one you will need to keep the Revised Form 13 with you, just in case, it is needed. You also need to have your valid proof of identity (POI) documents, which include the likes of the Aadhaar card, PAN card, Driving License, Passport and so on. Make sure that you have your UAN number, the current employer’s details, establishment number, account number, bank account details of the salaried account as well as your old and new PF account details.

