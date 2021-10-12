PF Rule Update: E-nomination must to get Rs 7 lakh Free Insurance, Pension. How to do it

It was recently announced that the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members can file their nomination for PF, pension (EPS) and insurance (EDLI) benefits online. In case of any query or confusion, you can log in to the official website of EPFO, epf.gov.in.

If you are wondering how to file the e-nomination? We have got it covered for you, follow these simple steps -

Step 1: Open any internet browser and enter the official EPFO website or click at epfindia.gov.in.

Step 2: From the options available, tap on ‘ Service’

Step 3: A new set of options will appear, and you have to choose the one reading - ‘For Employees’

Step 4: Click on ‘Member UAN/ Online Service (OCS/OTP)

Step 5: Log in with the UAN and password

Step 6: Under the ‘Manage Tab’ click on the option reading ‘E-nomination’

Step 7: A tab reading - ‘Provide Details’ will appear on your screen, click on ‘Save’

Step 8: Tap on the ‘Yes’ option to update the family declaration

Step 9: Click on ‘Add Family Details’ and fill in the required information. Note that you can add more than one nominee.

Step 10: Now, click ‘Nomination Details’ to declare the total amount of share. Once done, click on ‘Save EPF Nomination’

Step 11: Select ‘E-sign’ to generate OTP which will appear on the mobile number linked you’re your Aadhaar

Note that after this, your e-nomination will be registered with EPFO. You are not required to send any documents to the employer or ex-employer. If any EPFO member is still facing any queries, they can log in to the official website at epfindia.gov.in.

Their are several benefits of the EPF scheme, which include accumulation plus interest upon retirement, resignation, or death along with partial withdrawals for specific expenses like house construction, marriage, illness, higher education, and others. As far as benefits of EPF are concerned, they include monthly benefits for superannuation/ retirement, widow, surviving an accident or natural calamity, disability, and others.

The EPFO will likely to credit the interest on provident fund deposits for the financial year 2020-21 soon. Over 6 crore employees will get the benefit by the end of this month, ahead of Diwali, according to reports. The retirement body kept the interest rate unchanged on the provident fund deposits at 8.5 per cent for the financial year 2020-21. The decision was taken in the view of more withdrawals and less contribution by the members during COVID-19 pandemic.

