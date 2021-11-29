PF Update: EPF Interest Credited. How to Check EPF Balance With UAN, Without UAN

Days after giving sanction to increased interest rates in provident fund account, retirement body Employees Provident Fund Organisation on Monday, November 29, announced that 21.28 crore accounts have been credited with the interest rate of 8.5 per cent for FY 2021-22. According to reports, as many as six crore account holders will will get the benefit by the end of next month. Earlier this year, the EPFO decided to keep the rate of interest unchanged on provident fund deposits at 8.5 per cent for the financial year 2020-21. Before that, representatives of the labour ministry had asked the finance ministry to fast track the decision of fixing the interest rates.

In a tweet on Monday, the EPFO wrote, “21.38 crore accounts have been credited with an interest of 8.50% for the FY 2020-21. @LabourMinistry @esichq @PIB_India @byadavbjp @Rameswar_Teli".

The EPFO had decided to keep the interest rates unchanged for FY2021-22 in the view of the Covid-19 pandemic, where more withdrawals were witnessed than contributions. The interest rate fell to an all time low in FY2020-21 when the pandemic had just hit the country.

As the retirement body credited the accounts with the additional rate of interest for the current financial year, many people confirmed that they had received the amount. But how did they check the account balance? You can choose not to depend on you employer to share the details, as you can check the balance any time digitally using different methods. These include checking from the Umang App, EPFO member e-sewa website, SMS or missed call. Read more on them below.

How to Check EPFO Balance via EPFO Member e-Sewa Portal

You will be able to check your PF balance using the EPFO portal run by the government using your activated Universal Account Number (UAN). You can also download and print your e-passbook using this portal.

- For this, you have to log on to www.epfindia.gov.in and click on the ‘For Employees’ option under the ‘Our Services’ dropdown menu.

- Then, click on the ‘Member Passbook’ option under ‘Services’, where you have to provide your UAN number and password to view your passbook.

- You must have an activated UAN to access this service and it will not be available if your Universal Account Number has not been activated by your employer.

- If you do not have a UAN, click on the link epfoservices.in/epfo/ and select you state before clicking on you office link.

- Enter your PF Account Number, name and registered mobile number and click ‘Submit’. You will be able to view your PF balance.

How to Check EPFO Balance via SMS Service

- EPFO members, whose UANs are registered with the retirement body, can get details of their most recent contributions and provident fund balance though an SMS.

- All you have to do is send the SMS to 7738299899 with the text “EPFOHO UAN ENG". ‘ENG’ here denotes the first three letters of your language of preference, in this case English. If you want to get the SMS in Tamil, you can write ‘TAM’, ‘BEN’ for Bengali, ‘HIN’ for Hindi and so on. The service is available in 10 different languages.

- In this regard, you should also not forget to sync your UAN with your bank account, Aadhaar and PAN, as EPFO stores details of its members. You can also ask your employer to do the seeding for you.

How to Check EPFO Balance via Missed Call Service

- Employees Provident Fund Organisation or EPFO members can check their PF balance by giving a missed call to the number 011-22901406.

- For this, you have to call from your registered phone number.

- The details will be provided to you if you are registered on the UAN portal. You do not need to remember your UAN in this regard.

How to Check EPFO Balance via Umang App

The Umang App of the government can be used by employees to view their provident fund balance. The app, launched by the centre, can be used to avail various government services under on umbrella. Using this, you can view your EPF Passbook, claim your provident fund and even track your claim. An employee just has to register on the app using the mobile number.

