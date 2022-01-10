PF Users: Your Step-by-step Guide to Correct Name, Date of Birth on EPF Portal

Members of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) can change name and date of birth (DOB) as per Aadhaar Card in EPFO records. This can be done by visiting the Member Unified Portal according to the information provided by EPFO. For the unversed, the contribution from your monthly pay towards your Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) is a type of savings which helps accumulate a portion of your retirement corpus.

Your name and date of birth provided in the provident fund (PF) statement may not be always updated or does not correspond with your Aadhaar details. This can result in delays and hassles, especially while withdrawing the money on retirement. If you want, you can change your name or DOB in the PF account on your own by following the mentioned steps:

Process to change Name and DOB in EPFO as per Aadhaar?

Step 1: Login at the Member Unified Portal website (https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/)

Step 2: Provide your UAN, Password details and CAPTCHA

Step 3: Sign-in. Click on Manage and then Modify Basic Details

Step 5:Click Save/Submit>Yes. Enter correct Aadhaar, Name and DOB (System will verify the details with UIDAI- Aadhaar Data)

Step 6: On clicking “Update Details", a request will be submitted to the employer to approve your Name Change Request

Process followed by Employer:

- Employer can view the change requests by clicking on Member and then on Details Change Request.

- Employer can take appropriate action by providing the proper remark.

- If the request is approved by the employer, the latest status can be easily viewed by them.

Documents required for change in credentials of EPF members?

Any of the following may be considered valid to prove date of birth:

1. Birth certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths.

2. Any School / education related certificate.

3. Certificate based on the service records of the Central / State Government Organization.

4. Passport.

5. Any other reliable document issued by a Government department.

6. Medical certificate issued by Civil Surgeon supported with an affidavit on oath by the employee authenticated by a competent court.

7. Aadhaar / e-Aadhaar

