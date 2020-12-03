Pfizer Confident There Will Be More Doses Than Needs By End Of 2021

News18 Logo

ATHENS: Pfizer’s chief executive Albert Bourla said on Wednesday he was confident that by the end of 2021 there would be more vaccine doses than required to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I feel very comfortable that by the end of 2021 we’ll have more doses that we will need,” Bourla told a virtual conference hosted in Athens.

“We are doing everything we can to increase the manufacturing capacity … but the challenge is that we need to increase it in the next few months.”

