Pfizer will not charge developed countries less than U.S. for similar vaccine order
Drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday no country in the developed world will get a lower price for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine than the United States if those countries make similar volume commitments.
The U.S. government said last week it will pay nearly $2 billion to buy enough of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc and German biotech BioNTech SE to inoculate 50 million people if it proves to be safe and effective. That amounts to a $39 price tag.
