BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Pfizer will not charge developed countries less than U.S. for similar vaccine order

Pfizer will not charge developed countries less than U.S. for similar vaccine order

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday no country in the developed world will get a lower price for its experimental COVID19 vaccine than the United States if those countries make similar volume commitments.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: July 28, 2020, 9:00 PM IST
Share this:

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday no country in the developed world will get a lower price for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine than the United States if those countries make similar volume commitments.

The U.S. government said last week it will pay nearly $2 billion to buy enough of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc and German biotech BioNTech SE to inoculate 50 million people if it proves to be safe and effective. That amounts to a $39 price tag.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: July 28, 2020, 9:00 PM IST
Next Story
Loading