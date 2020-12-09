P&G Names Andre Schulten As CFO Replacing Jon Moeller

Procter and Gamble named Andre Schulten, currently senior vice president of its baby care unit in North America, as its new chief financial officer, replacing Jon Moeller.

Moeller will retain his role as vice chairman and chief operating officer, the company behind Pampers diapers and Gillette shaving products said on Wednesday.

“Andre is well equipped to take on this role, with a distinguished career in Finance & Accounting as well as critical business leadership recently leading North America Baby Care,” David Taylor, P&G’s chief executive officer said.

Schulten will join the role on March 1, 2021.

Moeller who has been the company’s finance chief since 2009 will be tasked with managing various operational roles and leading its enterprise markets unit, that handles go-to-market activities for businesses in new regions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor