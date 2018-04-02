GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Philippines Competition Watchdog Says Examining Uber-Grab Deal

Meanwhile, Indonesia is making it mandatory for Go-Jek and Grab to register as transport companies within two months to ensure they meet safety requirements as a public transport provider, potentially increasing costs and scrutiny of the ride-hailing firms.

Reuters

Updated:April 2, 2018, 2:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Philippines Competition Watchdog Says Examining Uber-Grab Deal
Used Grab and Uber helmets are seen at used-helmet shop in Jakarta, Indonesia (Reuters)
Singapore: The Philippines competition watchdog said on Monday it is looking at whether the deal by Uber Technologies to sell its Southeast Asia business to rival Grab will substantially reduce competition.

"The Grab-Uber acquisition is likely to have a far reaching impact on the riding public and the transportation services. As such, the PCC is looking at the deal closely," the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Indonesia is making it mandatory for Go-Jek and Grab to register as transport companies within two months to ensure they meet safety requirements as a public transport provider, potentially increasing costs and scrutiny of the ride-hailing firms.

Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi also pledged that the government would ensure competition in the ride-hailing sector after Uber Technologies Inc's deal to sell its operations in Southeast Asia to Grab.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,255.36 +286.68 ( +0.87%)

Nifty 50

10,211.80 +98.10 ( +0.97%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 261.85 -16.50 -5.93
Reliance 892.95 +10.25 +1.16
Maruti Suzuki 9,008.20 +147.10 +1.66
HDFC 1,838.05 +12.45 +0.68
Infosys 1,137.15 +5.35 +0.47
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Federal Bank 90.20 +0.85 +0.95
Bandhan Bank 475.55 +7.25 +1.55
ICICI Bank 261.90 -16.50 -5.93
Tube Investment 253.10 +29.10 +12.99
Sandhar Technol 322.55 -9.45 -2.85
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 576.25 +30.80 +5.65
Lupin 777.10 +41.25 +5.61
Kotak Mahindra 1,096.55 +48.75 +4.65
Adani Ports 369.70 +15.60 +4.41
Tata Motors 339.15 +12.30 +3.76
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,097.40 +48.80 +4.65
Adani Ports 370.80 +16.15 +4.55
Tata Motors 338.80 +11.35 +3.47
Wipro 289.75 +8.30 +2.95
Tata Motors (D) 190.25 +6.35 +3.45
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 261.85 -16.50 -5.93
IOC 170.45 -6.15 -3.48
Axis Bank 499.05 -11.45 -2.24
Coal India 277.50 -5.80 -2.05
Hindalco 211.25 -3.30 -1.54
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 261.90 -16.50 -5.93
Axis Bank 498.20 -11.20 -2.20
Coal India 277.80 -5.70 -2.01
SBI 246.30 -3.80 -1.52
Bharti Airtel 394.45 -4.45 -1.12
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Baaghi 2 Review: Is It Worth the High?

Baaghi 2 Review: Is It Worth the High?

Recommended For You