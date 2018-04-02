Philippines Competition Watchdog Says Examining Uber-Grab Deal

The Philippines competition watchdog said on Monday it is looking at whether the deal by Uber Technologies to sell its Southeast Asia business to rival Grab will substantially reduce competition."The Grab-Uber acquisition is likely to have a far reaching impact on the riding public and the transportation services. As such, the PCC is looking at the deal closely," the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) said in a statement.Meanwhile, Indonesia is making it mandatory for Go-Jek and Grab to register as transport companies within two months to ensure they meet safety requirements as a public transport provider, potentially increasing costs and scrutiny of the ride-hailing firms.Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi also pledged that the government would ensure competition in the ride-hailing sector after Uber Technologies Inc's deal to sell its operations in Southeast Asia to Grab.